Light Rain Fog/Mist 63°

SHARE

Man, 21, Leaps To His Death From Bergen County High-Rise: Police

A 21-year-old man died early Sunday morning, June 8 after an apparent fall from the top of a building in Edgewater, authorities confirmed.

1000 Portside Drive

1000 Portside Drive

Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened at approximately 2:40 a.m., when Edgewater police received a call from a Suicide Prevention Hotline reporting a male on top of the building at 1000 Portside Drive, according to Detective Lt. Timothy Farrell.

Upon police arrival, a 21-year-old male was found deceased from an apparent fall, Farrell said in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, or visit 988lifeline.org for free, confidential support 24/7.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE