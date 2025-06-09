Man, 21, Leaps To His Death From Bergen County High-Rise: Police

The incident happened at approximately 2:40 a.m., when Edgewater police received a call from a Suicide Prevention Hotline reporting a male on top of the building at 1000 Portside Drive, according to Detective Lt. Timothy Farrell.

Upon police arrival, a 21-year-old male was found deceased from an apparent fall, Farrell said in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, or visit 988lifeline.org for free, confidential support 24/7.

