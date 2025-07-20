Man, 19, Pulled From Pool At Clifton Party In Serious Condition

First responders were dispatched around 4:34 p.m. to a home on Lennon Place after a 911 call reported a person in distress, Clifton Lt. Robert Anderson said.

Other attendees at the gathering attempted to rescue him and called 911, but they were unable to remove him from the pool, Anderson said.

Clifton Police, the Clifton Fire Department, and hospital-based paramedics arrived quickly and located the young man unconscious in the water. Emergency crews removed him and began life-saving efforts at the scene.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition, Anderson said. Police said the victim is not a resident of the home and had been attending a social event at the time.

While the incident is under investigation, police said it currently appears to be accidental.

