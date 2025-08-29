Man, 18, Busted With Knife After NJ High School's First Football Game Of Season: Cops

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, officers responded to Madison Avenue and River Road as a large crowd dispersed from the game, Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

Police found all parties involved and determined that Eric Jones, 18, of Englewood, was carrying a foldable knife, according to the chief.

Jones was arrested and charged on a summons with unlawful possession of a weapon, a fourth-degree crime, and released. The other individuals were dispersed without further incident.

The game against Bergenfield ended with New Milford winning 14-6, NorthJersey.com reports.

Clancy credited PO Sam Doran, PO Isaiah Castaneda, and PO Thomas Foschini with “an excellent investigation to recover another weapon off New Milford streets.”

