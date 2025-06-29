Malik Beasley Under Federal Investigation For Alleged NBA Betting; Pistons Deal In Jeopardy

Authorities began looking into wagers tied to Beasley’s stats during his 2023-24 season with the Milwaukee Bucks after a major sportsbook flagged unusual betting patterns. One spotlight game came on Jan. 31, 2024, when odds on Beasley grabbing fewer than 2.5 rebounds swung sharply before tip-off. He finished with six boards, and the curious bets lost, ESPN reported.

Detroit had been finalizing a three-year, $42 million deal to keep the 28-year-old shooting guard, but talks are now paused.

His attorney, Steve Haney, urged fans to keep calm. “An investigation is not a charge,” he told ESPN. “Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now, he has not been charged with anything.”

The NBA says it is helping federal prosecutors. “We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors' investigation,” league spokesman Mike Bass told NBC News.

Recent cases show how seriously the NBA treats gambling breaches.

Last year, forward Jontay Porter received a lifetime ban for tipping off bettors and wagering on games. Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier is also under federal review for odd betting activity from 2023, though he has not been charged.

Beasley’s past includes a 12-game suspension in 2021 after a felony threats-of-violence conviction dating to his Minnesota Timberwolves days. Still, his hot hand from deep has turned him into a fan favorite at Little Caesars Arena.

For Detroit fans, the question is simple: Can the Pistons keep their record-setting shooter, or will federal scrutiny derail both his comeback story and the team’s climb?

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.