The better news: It's being filmed in New Jersey, and a photo double is needed.

The reprise of the 1996 Adam Sandler classic is expected to shoot between September and November.

The casting call by Grant Wilfley Casting is seeking a white man with dark hair between 5'9" and 5'11" with a slim build and dark hair.

The role pays $253 for eight hours of work.

Click here to apply.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.