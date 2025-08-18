Malaria Case Reported In NJ Resident With No Travel History: Officials

The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) said it is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to determine how the person became infected. Officials said it is possible the case was acquired in New Jersey.

If confirmed, it would be the state’s first locally acquired case of malaria since 1991.

Malaria is caused by a parasite spread by Anopheles mosquitoes. Symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, nausea, and vomiting. The disease can be cured with prescription medication, but it may be life-threatening if not treated quickly.

“While risk to the general public is low, it’s important to take the necessary precautions to prevent locally acquired malaria in New Jersey,” Acting Health Commissioner Jeff Brown said. “The most effective ways are to prevent mosquito bites in the first place and to ensure early diagnosis and treatment of malaria in returning travelers.”

Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette urged residents to reduce mosquito breeding by cleaning up standing water. “As the summer winds down, taking this simple but necessary step will help ensure quality of life and protect public health,” LaTourette said.

Each year, New Jersey reports about 100 cases of malaria linked to travel. Locally acquired cases can occur when a mosquito bites an infected traveler and then passes the parasite to another person, officials said.

Health officials said late summer and early fall are peak months for mosquito-borne illnesses in New Jersey, including West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis. Residents are urged to use insect repellent, wear long sleeves, and remove standing water from their properties.

