Overcast 33°

SHARE

Major Storm Update: These Areas Set To See Heaviest Snowfall, Wintry Mix

There is increasing confidence that a massive storm headed toward the East Coast will bring accumulating snowfall in areas of the Northeast farther south and a mix of sleet and snow farther north.

Areas in the lightest shades of blue in the second image above should see between 1 to 6 inches of snowfall, with half a foot to a foot in the area in the darkest blue shade.

Areas in the lightest shades of blue in the second image above should see between 1 to 6 inches of snowfall, with half a foot to a foot in the area in the darkest blue shade.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Major hubs in the storm's zone for potential snow and ice include New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore.

Major hubs in the storm's zone for potential snow and ice include New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The system will move through the Midwest over the weekend before arriving in much of the Northeast on Monday, Jan. 6, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas in the lightest shades of blue in the first image above should see between 1 to 6 inches of snowfall, while regions in the darkest blue shade may receive half a foot to a foot of snow.

“Over a dozen states are forecast to be impacted by one or more aspects of this storm,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Major hubs in the storm’s path for potential snow and ice include New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore. (Click on the second image above.)

But there's still uncertainty surrounding the ultimate track of the storm.

Cold air that arrived on Thursday, Jan. 2, will linger into next week.

Most of the Northeast will see a mix of clouds and sun on Friday, Jan. 3, but a quick-moving system will bring rain showers or snow squalls to parts of Washington, D.C., as well as Virginia and Maryland in the afternoon into the night, potentially impacting the evening commute.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE