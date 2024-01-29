Major Effort By Firefighters, Emergency Responders Follows Partial Hawthorne Building Collapse

The rear wall and portions of the first floor collapsed into the basement of Building E at the Hawthorne Garden Apartments on Rock Road around 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, borough Fire Chief Joseph Speranza said.

Firefighters and police immediately began evacuating the building and securing the utilities, the chief said.

Nine residents and six pets remain temporarily displaced while borough officials determine the next steps.

Overall, more than three dozen residents in four buildings were affected by compromised gas, electric and water lines, Speranza said.

The local American Red Cross chapter was assisting a dozen people and expected to help more.

Although an official cause hadn't yet been determined, authorities suspect an ongoing problem was exacerbated by the rain. They fear the situation could get worse.

Speranza praised his firefighters, borough police and EMS, the Ladies Auxiliary, Hawthorne's OEM and fire radio communications, the Red Cross and borough building officials for a "long scale operation in tough weather conditions" that was conducted with "outstanding dedication and compassion to the affected residents."

The chief also thanked fellow firefighters from Fair Lawn, Glen Rock, North Haledon, Prospect Park and Wyckoff for their assistance, as well as the Passaic and Bergen fire coordinators and emergency response teams.

