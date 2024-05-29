Mahwah PD Nabs Stolen Car Driver After Owner's BF Follows Him From NYC

The 2019 Mercedes 300 coupe was valet-parked at a Manhattan restaurant when it was stolen Tuesday night, May 28, Mahwah Police Lt. Michael Blondin said.

Township police got a call at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday from the boyfriend, who the lieutenant said "was now behind it getting onto Route 287 south entering Mahwah" more than 25 miles from the city.

Officer Ryan Berger was completing a traffic stop on Route 287 when both vehicles passed him, Blondin said.

Bergen got behind the stolen Mercedes-Benz and activated his lights and sirens, but the driver kept going, he said.

Lt. Keith Iorio, Sgt. Chris Monico and Officers Greg Lehman and Joseph Powderley joined the pursuit. Area towns were notified, as well.

The driver -- identified as Isiah A. Garcia, 26, of San Antonio, Texas -- pulled over at mile marker 61 and was taken into custody, Blondin said.

Garcia, who was carrying brass knuckles, was charged with receiving stolen property, eluding and illegal weapons possession.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

