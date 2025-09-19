Mahwah Man Arrested Twice In Hours Over Vulgar, Threatening Texts To Women: Cops

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, the Mahwah Police Department received a report from a woman who said she was receiving harassing text messages from a man. She told police the messages were “threatening in nature and contained pornographic images,” according to a press release from Capt. Michael Blondin.

Responding officers determined the messages had been sent by John LaBruna, police said. LaBruna was arrested and charged with cyber-harassment before being released around 11:30 p.m. pending a hearing in Superior Court, authorities said.

About a half-hour later, police received a report from another woman who said she received “vulgar and harassing text messages” from LaBruna, according to the release. Police said he sent her more messages around 3 a.m.

LaBruna was arrested again the next morning. This time, the charge of cyber-harassment was placed on a warrant, police said. He was transported to Bergen County Jail, where he is being held pending a hearing.

Police in Mahwah were investigating additional reports of harassing messages sent by LaBruna and asks that anyone else who believes they may be a victim contact (201) 529-1000.

