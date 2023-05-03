Overcast 50°

SHARE

Mahwah Driver Charged In Fatal Ramapo Crash

A 41-year-old Mahwah driver has been charged with felony manslaughter and related offenses in a fatal Hudson Valley, NY crash.

The scene of the deadly crash.
The scene of the deadly crash. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Sherlyne Bazile was heading east in a 2012 Nissan Rogue on Route 59 in Ramapo, when she crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a 2021 Hyundai Sonata around 10 a.m. on Jan. 28, Ramapo PoliceLt. Michael Gannon said.

Both the Nissan Rogue and the Hyundai Sonata then struck a tow truck that was being driven by a 58-year-old resident of Airmont, which was also in the westbound lane of traffic, he added.

The driver of the Hyundai, an 85-year-old man, died at the hospital.

Bazile was arrested on Wednesday, May 3, and charged with:

  • Manslaughter
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Assault
  • Reckless Driving

"Alcohol intoxication and drug impairment are not suspected as contributing factors in this crash," said Lt. Michael Gannon, of the Ramapo Police.

Bazile was arraigned and released without bail as per state reform laws.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE