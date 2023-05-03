Mahwah Driver Charged In Fatal Ramapo Crash

Sherlyne Bazile was heading east in a 2012 Nissan Rogue on Route 59 in Ramapo, when she crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a 2021 Hyundai Sonata around 10 a.m. on Jan. 28, Ramapo PoliceLt. Michael Gannon said.

Both the Nissan Rogue and the Hyundai Sonata then struck a tow truck that was being driven by a 58-year-old resident of Airmont, which was also in the westbound lane of traffic, he added.

The driver of the Hyundai, an 85-year-old man, died at the hospital.

Bazile was arrested on Wednesday, May 3, and charged with:

Manslaughter

Reckless endangerment

Assault

Reckless Driving

"Alcohol intoxication and drug impairment are not suspected as contributing factors in this crash," said Lt. Michael Gannon, of the Ramapo Police.

Bazile was arraigned and released without bail as per state reform laws.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.