Mahwah Detectives, Patrol Nab Paterson Pair In 23 Car Burglaries, 11 Attempts In Single Night

Calls flooded the dispatch center in the early morning hours of Sept. 23rd, Capt. Guido Bussinelli said.

Detective Lt. Kevin Hebert quickly collected surveillance video from several victims, as well as from a local business where Bussinelli said the pair had used credit cards that they’d stolen from residents’ vehicles.

“Once suspects were identified, members of the Mahwah Police Department's investigation and patrol divisions began to conduct surveillance on the suspects’ last known addresses,” the captain said.

After obtaining additional information, Detective Sgt. Eric Larsen got approval on a search warrant for one of the locations.

Members of Mahwah’s Patrol Services Unit, directed by Lt. Michael Blondin, raided the address without incident.

Arrests warrants came next.

One of the suspects, Isaiah Peeples, 22, turned himself in last Wednesday, Oct. 11, Bussinelli said.

The other -- Makiyy Randolph, 20 -- was captured by Herbert, Larsen and Detective Timothy Letavish, with as assist from the Passaic County Sheriff's Warrant Squad on Monday, Oct. 16.

Both men were charged with various counts of burglary, theft and fraudulent use of a credit card and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

