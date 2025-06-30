Mahwah Couple Ran Coke Ring Out Of Condo, Three More Arrested, Police Say

Daniel Santos, 49, and Natalie Sarkissian, 34, were arrested following a search warrant executed by police at the Paddington Square development along Airmont Avenue after they received “a complaint of suspicious activity,” Mahwah Police Capt. Michael Blondin said.

Detectives found a quantity of cocaine, packaging material, and alleged proceeds from the sales, Blondin said. Santos and Sarkissian were charged with:

Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

They were both transported to the Bergen County Jail, where they were held pending an initial hearing, police said.

As part of the investigation, three other individuals were also charged with possession of cocaine, though their names were not released.

The investigation was led by Detective Lt. Kevin Hebert, Detective Sgt. Eric Larsen, Detective Christopher Fasulo, and Detective Timothy Letavish.

Blondin praised the resident who made the report and encouraged others to come forward with tips.

The department urges anyone with information on drug activity to contact Bergen County Crime Stoppers at www.bergentips.com or call 844-466-6789, available 24/7. Tips remain anonymous and can earn rewards up to $1,000.

