Maga Turns On Trump After He Tells Followers To ‘Drop’ Jeffrey Epstein Speculation

A post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, July 12, scolding supporters for obsessing over the alleged “client-list” story involving convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has triggered the harshest pushback Trump has faced from MAGA influencers.

The president wrote in the post: “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals'? They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We are on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening."

Trump called renewed interest in Epstein “a waste of time” and urging followers to “LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT!”

He dismissed the late financier as “a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein,” and said the files were concocted by “Obama, Crooked Hillary … and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration.”

The reprimand landed with a thud. Minutes later, high-profile accounts blasted the post as “a shameful cover-up” and demanded “real answers.”

By Saturday evening, Trump’s post, published at 5:21 p.m., had amassed twice as many angry replies as likes — an unprecedented ratio for the site’s most-followed user.

Fueling the revolt was an Axios report on Friday, July 11 that FBI deputy director Dan Bongino threatened to resign after a closed-door clash last week with Bondi over how quickly the bureau cleared away extortion rumors surrounding Epstein.

The DOJ and FBI concluded that Epstein died by suicide in 2019 and found “no evidence” of blackmail material, directly contradicting theories once echoed by FBI Director Kash Patel and Bongino themselves in the past.

When questioned about the situation on Tuesday, July 9, during a Cabinet meeting, Trump told reporters: "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? Are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable."

Videos and photos showing Trump socializing with Epstein have been shared online the last few years, and the two were also shown together at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Those findings, and Trump’s public defense of them, put the president at odds with a base that has made “Epstein didn’t kill himself” a rallying cry. For the first time, the MAGA faithful are aiming that slogan at the man who coined the movement’s name.

