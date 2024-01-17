Details Released In Parkway Crash That Killed Monmouth U. Student Returning From Work Shift

Madison Alfano of Staten Island, NY, lost control of her car and hit the driver's side of another vehicle on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway in Sayreville around 7:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, New Jersey State Police Trooper Troy McNair said.

Alfano's car went into another lane and she was hit by an oncoming pickup near mile marker 125.6, just south of the exit for Route 9 and New Jersey Route 35, McNair said.

Alfano was rushed to a hospital and she was pronounced dead on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 13. No one else was injured in the crash.

A GoFundMe page said Alfano was killed while returning home from work at Monmouth University. The memorial fundraiser has received more than $108,000 from at least 2,000 donations as of Wednesday, Jan. 17.

"No parents should have to bury their 18-year-old daughter," the GoFundMe page said. "We are asking for an immense amount of support and love from our community to the Alfano family."

Monmouth University said Alfano was a first-year communications student in the honors school. She was also a member of the equipment staff for the Hawks athletic department.

The college has made counseling services available for Monmouth students, faculty, and staff.

"The university grieves the tragic and untimely loss of a member of our community and extends its deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and fellow students at this most difficult time," Monmouth president Dr. Patrick Leahy said in a news release. "Flags on campus have been lowered in Madison’s honor."

A memorial page said visitation hours for Alfano will be from 1 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Both visitations will be held at Scarpaci Funeral Home on Amboy Road in Staten Island.

A burial mass will be held for Alfano at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18. The service will happen at the Church of the Holy Child, which is also on Amboy Road in Staten Island.

You can click here to see Madison Alfano's GoFundMe page.

