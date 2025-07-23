Machete, Drugs, Cash Found On Cedar Grove Driver In Clifton: Cops

The incident happened around 3:47 a.m. on Friday, July 11, near Central Avenue and Russel Street, according to Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson.

Officers Benjamin Bressel and Samantha Beazley were on patrol when they pulled over a 2012 Honda Odyssey for multiple non-moving violations.

While speaking with the driver, identified as Zamir Rodriguez, 26, officers noticed a machete between the driver’s seat and center console, police said.

Additional units were called to assist. During the investigation, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and uncovered several thousand dollars in cash, multiple THC products packaged for street-level sales, and a switchblade knife, police said.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, according to Anderson.

The cash was seized as evidence pending forfeiture proceedings. Rodriguez was released pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

