Macaulay Culkin Coming To NJ For Special Screening Of 'Home Alone'

If you're home alone with nothing to do, you can set a date with the man who single-handedly took down the Wet Bandits.

Macaulay Culkin in 2010

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The 44-year-old Macaulay Culkin, star of the beloved holiday film classic "Home Alone," is going on tour to movie theaters across the country later this year. He'll screen the movie and talk with fans afterward. 

Dubbed "A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin,” the tour will stop in Wallingford, Connecticut, Medford, Massachusetts, Erie, Pennsylvania, and other states.

“Hear about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic,” a press release about the screening said. 

The tour schedule is: 

  • Erie, PA: Sunday, Dec 1
  • Louisville, KY: Tuesday, Dec 3
  • Evansville, IN: Wednesday, Dec 4
  • Indianapolis, IN: Thursday, Dec 5
  • Rosemont, IL: Friday, Dec 6
  • Milwaukee, WI: Saturday, Dec 7
  • Detroit, MI: Sunday, Dec 8
  • Akron, OH: Tuesday, Dec 10
  • Johnstown, PA: Wednesday, Dec 11
  • Reading, PA: Thursday, Dec 12
  • Newark, NJ: Friday, Dec 13
  • Wallingford, CT: Saturday, Dec 14
  • Medford, MA: Sunday, Dec 15

Ticket sales are staggered, but most go on sale in mid-September. Prices were not immediately available. There will also be VIP passes that allow for a meet and greet with the star. 

Click here for more information on the tour. 

