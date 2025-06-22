Lynn Hamilton, ‘Sanford And Son,’ ‘The Waltons’ Actress, Dies At 95

Hamilton passed away in Chicago of natural causes, according to her former manager and publicist, Rev. Calvin Carson.

She was surrounded by grandchildren, loved ones, and caregivers, he said.

Born Alzenia “Lynn” Hamilton-Jenkins, the legendary actress leaves behind a five-decade legacy in film, television, theater, and modeling.

She was widely recognized for her role as Donna Harris, Fred Sanford’s nurse girlfriend on Sanford and Son, and made memorable appearances in Roots: The Next Generation, Dangerous Women, Lady Sings the Blues, The Waltons, and the Black soap opera Generations.

“With profound gratitude and admiration, we celebrate the extraordinary life of iconic actress Alzenia ‘Lynn’ Hamilton-Jenkins, whose remarkable legacy continues to uplift and inspire,” Carson said in a public statement. “Her captivating performances... continue to inspire new generations.”

Hamilton was also the recipient of a prestigious NAACP Award, honoring her contributions to entertainment and the advancement of Black performers in Hollywood.

She often worked alongside her husband, Frank S. Jenkins, in theatrical productions including Nobody, The Bert Williams Story. Carson described their artistic and personal partnership as “a shining example of creativity, love, and dedication.”

She was married to Jenkins from 1964 until his death in 2014.

There was no shortage of tributes posted in Hamilton's honor following the news of her passing.

“Her passing marks the end of an era,” Carson said, “but her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations.”

