Lyndhurst Resident Hit Man With Car, Fled Scene: Prosecutor

A 77-year-old Lyndhurst man was arrested and charged on Thursday, June 26, with striking a person with his vehicle and then leaving the scene, authorities said.

North Bergen Police

 Photo Credit: North Bergen Police Department/Facebook
Sam Barron

Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, North Bergen police found a 42-year-old Union City resident who had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 2600 Tonnelle Ave. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene, Suarez said.

The victim was transported by first responders to a nearby hospital, Suarez said, and the striking vehicle was recovered.

Miroslaw Masiak is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in serious bodily injury, endangering an injured victim and obstructing the administration of law, Suarez said.

