Lyndhurst Police Lieutenant Busts Pair In MV Stop

Lt. Paul Haggerty stopped their 1997 Ford Explorer – which had a cracked windshield and no front license plate -- at the corner of Ridge Road and Page Avenue, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Officers James Colacci and Brian Kapp arrived soon after, he said.

The driver, Kevin Martinez, 25, of Newark, had outstanding warrants out of Toms River and Newark, the lieutenant said.

His passenger, Sarah Hicks, 24, was caught with Ecstasy, Auteri said. Records show she also had a warrant out of Monmouth County.

Police charged Hicks with drug possession and sent her to the Bergen County Jail, the lieutenant said. A judge promptly released her under New Jersey’s bail reform law, records show.

Martinez was released pending court action, Auteri said. He’s charged with possession of and failure to surrender drugs. Martinez also received four motor vehicle summonses, the lieutenant said.

