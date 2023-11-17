Lyndhurst Man Wanted On Warrants Charged With Trashing Relative's Home, Fighting Police

Officers responding to a call from a Stuyvesant Avenue home learned that Faiz Mohammad, 27, had become irate and vandalized the place, causing $1,300 worth of damage before fleeing, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Police were looking out for Mohammad when he returned, prompting the relative to hide in a bathroom and call police, Auteri said.

He fled again but was spotted soon after by Officer Matthew Dudek on 5th Avenue, the lieutenant said.

Dudek ended up chasing the 6-foot-6-inch, 220-pound Mohammad through several backyards before catching up to him in one Bellefield Avenue, Auteri said.

They were scuffling when backup Sgt. Steve Passamano arrived.

Police charged Mohammad with aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

It turns out Mohammad was also wanted on warrants out of Essex County, Totoway, Sparta, Bellmawr, Verona and Fairfield.

