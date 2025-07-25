Lyft Now Lets Riders Favorite Drivers – Or Block Them for Good

The ridesharing company announced the new features on Thursday, July 24. They'll roll out in select US and Canadian cities ahead of a full launch by the end of August.

When a rider favorites a driver, the app will alert that driver and mark future ride requests from that passenger.

"This isn't just about convenience – it's about giving you more control over your ride experience," said Lyft. "You can build relationships with drivers who get your vibe, whether that's keeping the car cool for your commute or knowing when you need quiet time before a big meeting."

Lyft is also launching direct driver blocking, which will let riders block drivers they don't want to match with again. The company said the blocking feature is a first in the rideshare industry.

The feature comes alongside Lyft's new Safety Hub. The one-stop spot in the app allows users to set their preferences like PIN verification, audio recording, and other rider tools.

Favorites and blocking for Lyft come a few days after rival Uber said it will let women drivers or riders skip men in the app. Uber has used the "Women Preferences" in dozens of countries before unveiling it in the US.

Lyft launched a similar matching option in late 2023, pairing women and nonbinary riders and drivers, CNBC reported.

