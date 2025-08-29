Lyft Driver Posing As FBI Employee Found With BB Gun, Fake Handcuffs In Bergen County: PD

Officer Desmond Kivlehan stopped a vehicle for motor vehicle violations on Graphic Boulevard around 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

The driver, identified as Clint Givans, 25, of Paterson, told the officer he worked for the FBI but was also a Lyft driver waiting for a passenger, according to police.

With help from Officer Sam Doran and Sgt. Brian Ciavaglia, it was determined that Givans was not employed by any law enforcement agency, Clancy said. Officers also found “a Glock BB handgun in a holster, handcuffs and [a] fraudulent ‘government parking placard,’” he said.

Givans was charged with third-degree possession of a handgun, fourth-degree possession of a fraudulent government document, and possession of handcuffs for unlawful use, a disorderly persons offense, authorities said.

He was also issued motor vehicle summonses for improper display of license plates, improper window tints, and failure to use a turn signal. Givans was processed and taken to the Bergen County Jail, police said.

Chief Clancy called it “an excellent MV stop and investigation by PO Desmond Kivlehan, who continually does a great job at NMPD.”

