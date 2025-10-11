Luxury Townhome Community ‘The Sylvan’ Launches In Bergen County

The Sylvan, developed by Garden Communities, features 112 three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath townhomes spanning approximately 3,000 square feet each, with rents starting at $7,995, according to the developer and sales team.

Located on Sylvan Avenue, just 3.1 miles from the George Washington Bridge, The Sylvan blends privacy, design, and convenience in one of Bergen County’s most desirable neighborhoods.

“The Sylvan introduces a striking new collection of expansive three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath luxury rental townhomes in one of Bergen County’s most coveted and convenient locations,” the developer said in a press release. “Set high atop the Palisades in sought-after Englewood Cliffs, this meticulously crafted, beautifully landscaped community blends serene residential living with unmatched access to Manhattan.”

According to Garden Communities, development on the property’s first phase began earlier this year, marking the start of a large-scale redevelopment project along Sylvan Avenue.

“We are so pleased to share this update as The Sylvan begins to take shape,” said Brett Tanzman, principal of Garden Communities.

The Short Hills-based company is one of the region’s most active developers in the luxury rental market, with dozens of new multifamily and townhome communities planned across the tri-state area.

Jaclyn Chakonis, Director of Sales with the Stacy Esser Group Realty, said The Sylvan’s design focuses on fostering connection and community.

“They want people to stay and really have that neighborhood feel, which is why they made the cul-de-sac,” Chakonis said. “They have lots of privacy, landscaping, and sidewalks for people to walk their dogs and their children — it’s like its own community within a community.”

Future residents will also have access to next-door luxury amenities, including a fitness center, yoga studio, rooftop pool, speakeasy and lounge, golf simulator, kids’ playroom, and co-working space, once construction is complete.

The amenities are located in an adjacent luxury apartment building owned by the same developer and will be available to The Sylvan community upon completion, Chakonis said.

Garden Communities partnered with Stacy Esser and Jaclyn Chakonis of the Stacy Esser Group to handle sales and representation for The Sylvan.

Those interested in joining the leasing interest list can visit RentTheSylvanNJ.com or call 201-380-9181, according to Garden Communities.

