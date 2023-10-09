Mostly Cloudy 60°

SHARE

Lunching Couple Escape Injury When Unoccupied Car Rolls Into Raymond's In Ridgewood

It was a typical crisp but sunny afternoon outside Raymond's Restaurant in Ridgewood on Monday -- until an unoccupied car suddenly came rolling its way.

There hadn't been this much excitement at Raymond's -- across from Van Neste Square Park -- since Jerry Seinfeld brought Tracy Morgan as part of a “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” episode in 2017.
There hadn't been this much excitement at Raymond's -- across from Van Neste Square Park -- since Jerry Seinfeld brought Tracy Morgan as part of a “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” episode in 2017. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

A couple having a sidewalk lunch at the popular eatery narrowly missed serious injuries when a Toyota Yaris that had been parked nearby rolled into the front of the restaurant.

The subcompact swiped another car, as well, before upending a table and scattering some items on the Oak Street side of the East Ridgewood Avenue restaurant around 1 p.m. Oct. 9.

The couple refused medical attention at the scene.

The Yaris, which was missing both a front license plate and an inspection sticker, wasn't damaged enough to be disabled.

The driver, who'd been nearby, received a summons, although it wasn't initially clear for what.

There hadn't been this much excitement at Raymond's -- across from Van Neste Square Park -- since Jerry Seinfeld brought Tracy Morgan to shoot a scene for an episode of his “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” in 2017.Boyd A. Loving took the photos and reported the information in this article.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE