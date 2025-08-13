Lunch Break Secrets: Survey Uncovers Surprising Midday Habits Of US Workers

The poll of 2,000 workers, including 1,000 parents with school-aged children, found that 55 percent forgo eating on hectic days to stay productive.

Respondents also said they completely forget to eat lunch twice a week on average.

Some need reminders to stop for a midday meal, with women more likely than men (63 percent vs. 48 percent) to rely on those prompts. While 63 percent of workers eat a full lunch most days, 37 percent opt for snacks or grazing instead.

Commissioned by Buddig for National Sandwich Month in August and conducted by Talker Research, the survey also found that more than one in 10 workers regularly eat while working instead of taking a break.

Men (91 percent) are more likely than women (85 percent) to pause for lunch, and hybrid workers (94 percent) lead remote (85 percent) and in-person (87 percent) employees in taking real breaks.

One in three respondents eat at their desks, with remote workers most likely to do so. The average lunch break begins at 12:48 p.m. and lasts just 35 minutes.

Even away from their desks, 43 percent multitask, often checking social media, texting, or making calls.

Sandwiches are the go-to lunch for three-quarters of workers.

Parents with school-aged kids report similar patterns for their children, along with pre-made meal kits and pizza. While most parents say their kids’ lunches are healthy, fewer say the same about their own.

