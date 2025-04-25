Lumber Truck Overturns On NJ Turnpike Exit Ramp, Driver Hospitalized

The crash occurred around 2:39 p.m. on April 25 on the northbound exit ramp at Interchange 16W - NJ 3, in East Rutherford, according to the East Rutherford Fire Department.

“The driver was extricated prior to our arrival and was transported to the hospital,” East Rutherford FD said.

As of 2:47 p.m., the right lane and shoulder were blocked, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. As of press time, major delays were being reported.

Authorities have not yet released the driver’s condition.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.