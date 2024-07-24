Truck Driver Killed In Route 3 Explosion ID'd, 29 NJ Transit Passengers Escape Injury

Luis Santiago, 55, of Linden, was operating the commercial truck that clipped an NJ Transit bus carrying 29 passengers in the eastbound lanes Monday morning, July 22, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.

Santiago's truck then crashed into a barrier near Valley Road and Grove Street, causing the vehicle to erupt in flames. Santiago's body was found after firefighters put out the blaze.

There were no reported injuries to any of the passengers on the New Jersey Transit Bus.

Clifton police said some nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. Social media videos showed heavy smoke and large flames coming from the 18-wheeler.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office at 1-877-370-7276.

