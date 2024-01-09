Dad Killed On Route 280 Shoulder Was Fixing Tire On Way Home From Wedding: Family

Valerian Kapanadze, a Hackettstown resident, has since been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the incident in Roseland, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Nicheporuck and his wife, Fabi, were coming home from a wedding when the incident occurred, his family said on a GoFundMe campaign.

"On the last day of the year, December 31st, we faced an unimaginable tragedy," Nicheporuck's daughter-in-law Vanessa Otto writes.

"As we left a wedding celebration, filled with joy and planning to gather for food and board games at home, our world was shattered in an instant. Luis, along with his wife Fabi, were just ahead of us when he had to pull over on I-280 in Roseland, NJ, due to a flat tire."

"In the process of fixing the tire, a heartbreaking accident occurred: Luis was struck and tragically killed, witnessed by his wife, and aided medically by his children."

Nicheporuck's sudden death has left a void in the family, Otto continues.

"Luis was not just a family member; he was the heart of our laughter, the epitome of wit, diligence, and boundless love. His life was a testament to making the most of every moment."

Luis Nicheporuck was born in Argentina, the 10th of 14 children, and immigrated to the United States 22 years ago for a better life for his family, according to his obituary.

Niceporuck is survived by his children, Alexis and Tatiana and wife, Fabi. Funeral services will be held on Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at Iglesia Mision Cristiana in Orange.

