Blood Trail From Second Floor To Sidewalk Left By NJ Stabbing Victim: Police Papers

Jason Torres, 32, left a trail of blood from the second floor of the home where he was stabbed to the sidewalk near Smith and Maple streets in Perth Amboy at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, April 28, according to the affidavit for probable cause.

The exact address of the stabbing was redacted from police documents, but says surveillance video shows two people leaving the side door of the address and two people leaving the front door, including the victim, before the 911 calls were placed.

Jason Torres was found on the sidewalk having suffered stab wounds to the collarbone and chest at the hands of Luis Alberto Serrano Diaz, 24, police said. Torres also suffered cutting wounds to his left ring finger and right inner thigh close to the knee, according to the police papers. Diaz, who knew his victim, was charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, the affidavit shows.

Detectives found a knife "near where the suspect was seen," the affidavit says, and Diaz reportedly confessed to having an "altercation" with Torres and "did handle the knife at some point."

Torres was taken to Hackensack Merdian Health Raritan Bay Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Diaz was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of a detention hearing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Santiago of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3800 or Detective Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3477.

