Luigi Mangione Defense Says 2 Counts Should Be Tossed Due To 'Warrantless Search'

In a filing dated Friday, Oct. 10, the 27-year-old Maryland native’s defense attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, moved to suppress “the evidence the government recovered through a warrantless search of Mr. Mangione’s backpack.”

She also moved to suppress statements she says were obtained “through custodial interrogation without Miranda warnings" during Mangione's arrest on Dec. 9, 2024, at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Mangione has been accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson five days earlier in New York City.

The same motion asks the court to dismiss two firearm counts tied to a “crime of violence” theory, arguing the statute does not fit the stalking charges used as predicates.

The motion lays out a minute‑by‑minute account from police body‑camera video of Mangione's detention in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where officers converged after a tip that he resembled the suspect in the Dec. 4, 2024 shooting of Thompson in midtown Manhattan.

The filing says Mangione was surrounded by eight to 10 officers, patted down multiple times, and handcuffed, while his backpack was moved about six feet away before officers began searching it without a warrant — first in the restaurant and then later at the precinct.

“As confirmed by body‑worn camera footage, the entire search of the backpack was done well after it was secured and moved far from Mr. Mangione’s grabbable area,” the defense wrote.

According to the filing, officers opened closed compartments and even cut open a taped cardboard package to retrieve a computer chip.

Later, they found a loaded magazine and — at the station — a handgun, a silencer, a red notebook of writings, a phone, and USB drives.

The defense says an officer briefly claimed she was checking for a bomb but did not evacuate the restaurant or call the bomb squad; another officer can be heard saying, “at this point we probably need a search warrant for it,” the motion notes.

The filing also flags a roughly 20‑second gap where an officer appears to cover his body‑camera lens during an outside conversation.

Agnifilo argues the search cannot be justified as a search incident to arrest because Mangione was handcuffed and separated from the bag, nor under an “inventory” theory.

He cites Altoona Police Department policy: “if, during an inventory search, evidence of a crime is discovered, the officer shall stop the inventory search and secure a search warrant prior to continuing.”

The motion says officers did not stop and seek a warrant when they encountered evidence, and only obtained one more than seven hours later.

Separately, the defense seeks to suppress Mangione’s statements, saying officers questioned him about New York and his identity while blocking his exit and before reading Miranda warnings.

One officer later told him he was “not in custody at this point” despite being surrounded by about 10 officers, and then asked about a fake ID before handcuffing him, the filing says.

The motion also asks the court to dismiss the following counts:

Count Three (murder through the use of a firearm)

Count Four (using and carrying a firearm)

The defense argues the predicate stalking statutes are not “crimes of violence” under the elements clause after the Supreme Court invalidated the residual clause in United States v. Davis, the motion states.

The filing says stalking can be committed by causing substantial emotional distress or by threatening self‑harm, neither of which requires the intentional use of violent physical force “against the person or property of another,” as § 924(c)(3)(A) requires.

Prosecutors have not yet responded in the defense filing. Mangione remains federally detained in the Southern District of New York case, which mirrors evidence gathered in parallel New York state proceedings, the motion notes.

Magione's next hearing is on Friday, Dec. 5, at federal court in Manhattan.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.