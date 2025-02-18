Fair 25°

Lucky Streak: $10K Lottery Ticket Sold In Bergen County

New Jersey Lottery players struck gold last week, with multiple $10,000 winning tickets sold as part of the $1,000,000 Spectacular game.

Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Wayne: Plains Pharmacy at 578 Valley Road, sold on Saturday, Feb. 15.
  • Newark: Elm & Union Convenient Store, 109 Elm St., sold on Feb. 10.
  • Hillsdale: Quick Shop, 48 Paterson St., sold on Feb. 11.
  • Dover: BP gas station, 18 Route 46 East, sold on Feb. 13.

A ticket winning the $1 million prize was sold in Perth Amboy on Feb. 11.

Lottery officials urge all players to check their tickets and claim their winnings.

The $1,000,000 Spectacular scratch-off game offers multiple chances to win big, with a grand prize of $1 million still up for grabs.

