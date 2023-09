Four tickets sold in North Jersey matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn winning the $50,000 second-tier prize.

The tickets were sold at Lotto.com in Jersey City, Frank Fine Wines and Food in Haledon, Quick Stop in Haskell and Nana Pena Grocery Deli Market in Paterson. The winning numbers were: 08, 11, 19, 24, and 46. The Red Power Ball number was 05.

