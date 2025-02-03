Partly Cloudy 39°

Lucky Bergen County 7-Eleven Stores Sell Two Big Lottery Wins

Bergen County 7-Elevens are on a hot streak, with two big NJ Lottery wins coming from Cresskill and Fair Lawn in the span of just one week.

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Between January 27 and February 2, New Jersey Lottery players struck gold with major prizes in draw games and Scratch-Offs at the following lucky locations:

  • Cresskill: A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #34554, located at 35 Madison Avenue.
  • Fair Lawn: A $10,000 Scratch-Off winner came from 7-Eleven #39225, at 31-28 Broadway.

Whether you’re a regular lotto player or just stopping by for coffee, these lucky 7-Elevens might just be the ticket to your next big win. Feeling inspired? Check your numbers and grab a ticket—it could be your turn next!

