Lowest-Ever US Fertility Rate Prompts Warnings Of Lasting Impact On Economy, Workforce

The fertility rate in the United States has dropped to its lowest level ever recorded, signaling a profound demographic shift that could have far-reaching consequences for economic growth and generational stability.

Fewer than 1.6 children were born per woman in 2024, according to new data released Thursday, July 24 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Jill Wellington
Comparisons of the general fertility rate from 2023 (blue) to 2024 (green).

Photo Credit: CDC
Comparisons of birth rates by age of mother from 2023 (blue) to 2024 (green).

 Photo Credit: CDC
Joe Lombardi
Fewer than 1.6 children were born per woman in 2024, according to new data released Thursday, July 24 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The general fertility rate (GFR) declined one percent from 2023, dropping to 53.8 births per 1,000 women ages 15–44, even as the total number of births ticked up slightly to 3,628,934, a 1 percent increase from the previous year.

The CDC report highlights a nearly two-decade decline in fertility, bringing the US in line with many Western European countries. 

The nation’s birth rate is now well below the “replacement level” of 2.1 children per woman, the threshold needed for a generation to replace itself. 

Experts attribute the trend to more women delaying motherhood or choosing not to have children at all, reflecting broader societal and economic shifts.

Birth rates fell for women ages 15–34, remained unchanged for those 35–39, and rose for women ages 40–44. The teen birth rate dropped four percent to 12.6 births per 1,000 females, while women in their early 20s and late 20s also saw declines. Meanwhile, the rate of primary cesarean deliveries edged up to 22.9 percent in 2024.

In response, the Trump administration has rolled out measures to encourage family growth, including an executive order expanding access to in vitro fertilization and proposals for “baby bonuses.” 

Still, the CDC data underscores the scale of the demographic challenge facing the US, as the percentage of births covered by Medicaid also declined across all age groups.

