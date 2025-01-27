Lottery Player Scores $4M On Scratch-Off Sold In Bergen County: 'My Hands Are Still Shaking'

The ticket, which costs $30, was purchased at Krauzer’s on 49 W. Main Street in Ramsey. The winner opted for the cash payout of $2,409,200 instead of the full annuity value.

“My hands are still shaking,” the winner shared while collecting the prize recently. Despite the windfall, they plan to keep their lifestyle steady, using the money for added security. “My lifestyle won’t change,” they said.

This marks one of three top prizes available for the 200X Cash Blitz. Two prizes remain for future hopefuls.

The winning streak didn’t stop there. Other notable New Jersey Lottery Scratch-Off wins this week include:

Jan. 25: A $400,000 top prize from the Crossword Bonanza game was claimed in Cape May County. The ticket, which costs $20, was purchased at U.S. Food on 1402 Route 47 South in Rio Grande.

Jan. 22: A $100,000 prize from the $5 Loteria Grande game was claimed in Washington Township, Bergen County. The winning ticket was purchased at Township Stationery, located at 299A Pascack Road.

Since its establishment in 1970, the New Jersey Lottery has contributed nearly $33.7 billion to the state, supporting a variety of programs and services. Under a 30-year agreement signed into law in 2017, lottery profits bolster the state’s public employee pension system.

