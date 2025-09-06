Lost Luggage: Airlines Ranked By Mishandled Bags In New Study

Boutique Hotel Hub has released a study of the airlines that mishandle the most luggage. The booking website analyzed Department of Transportation data on luggage, wheelchairs, and scooters handled by airlines between 2021 and 2024.

The study compared items boarded against those reported as lost, damaged, or delayed to calculate mishandling rates per 1,000 items.

"When traveling, the last thing you expect is for your bag to be lost or otherwise mishandled by your airline," said Boutique Hotel Hub spokesperson Ronan McLoughlin. "It can add a lot of unnecessary stress to an expensive vacation, and while accidents do happen, passengers have a right to be upset when this happens."

American Airlines was ranked the worst out of 15 carriers. The airline mishandled 1,750,009 items out of more than 200 million boarded, a rate of 8.71 per 1,000.

Envoy Air was the second worst. The regional subsidiary of American mishandled 224,236 out of 27 million boarded, or 8.25 per 1,000.

Republic Airways came in third place, with nearly 195,000 mishandled out of 27.7 million, at a rate of 7.01. The regional airline operates flights for American, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines.

The rest of the top 10 included:

Alaska Airlines - 6.69 mishandled per 1,000

United - 6.43

PSA Airlines - 6.06

JetBlue - 5.67

SkyWest - 5.28

Delta - 5.10

Spirit Airlines - 4.93

Southwest Airlines fell just outside the top 10 with a rate of 4.66 per 1,000. Frontier Airlines (4.21) and Hawaiian Airlines (3.98) also ranked near the bottom.

McLoughlin urged travelers to report issues before leaving baggage claim.

"To prevent your luggage being lost or mishandled, there are a few steps you can take," McLoughlin said. "For example, it's a great idea to use a unique bag or suitcase if you can to help set it apart from others. Ensure it has a luggage tag with your contact information, and consider using extra security measures like luggage locks or tracking devices."

Allegiant Air was ranked the least likely airline to lose luggage, mishandling 31,402 items out of more than 17.9 million boarded, a rate of 1.75 per 1,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.