Longtime West New York Police Officer Dies Weeks Before Retirement

"Officer Martinez faithfully served the West New York community for 25 years with honor, dedication, and compassion," West New York police said.

Martinez died weeks away from his retirement, police said. Sources tell Daily Voice his death was sudden.

"His unwavering commitment to protecting and serving our residents will never be forgotten," police said.

Martinez is survived is by his wife and two children, according to a fundraiser set up to support his family.

"His kindness, strength, and commitment to others left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him," Lizzette Fernandez Aviles, who organized the fundraiser wrote.

Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

