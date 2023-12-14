Fair 36°

SHARE

Longtime Wayne Township Employee Brian Reardon Dies Unexpectedly, 57

Brian Reardon, who spent 37 years working for Wayne Township in the water and road department, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 10 at the age of 57, according to his obituary.

<p>Brian Reardon</p>

Brian Reardon

 Photo Credit: Brian Reardon Facebook
Sam Barron

Reardon grew up in West Paterson and graduated from Passaic Valley High School in Little Falls and then went to work for Wayne, his obituary on the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home website reads. 

He was renowned by his co-workers for being able to lift a manhole with a single hand, according to his obituary.

Reardon is survived by his two sons, Michael and Jason, and loved attending their football, soccer, and lacrosse games, his obituary reads. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Jennifer, his companion, Robin, his brothers, Tom and John, and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home in Wayne. To view his obituary, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE