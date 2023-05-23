Longtime North Jersey Diner Owner Retiring

John Melissas announced he is moving on from the diner in a post on Facebook on Tuesday, May 23.

"I spent my whole life here and met so many wonderful people," Melissas said. "I will still be local and looking to start my next adventure. Please remember that I love all of you. Thank you for everything."

Melissas' retirement was greeted with well wishers and tributes on Facebook.

In 2022, Melissas' father, Niko, who opened the diner, died.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.