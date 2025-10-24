Trio Of Simultaneous Bridge Projects To Cause Traffic Nightmare In Teaneck, Hackensack (Update)

Construction on the Route 4 bridge over Palisades Avenue and the CSX railroad is scheduled to begin in Fall 2026 — around the same time as the Route 4 Hackensack River Bridge and the East Anderson Street/Cedar Lane Bridge replacement projects.

With all three projects set to move forward nearly simultaneously, local officials say traffic headaches are all but inevitable.

“Traffic is going to be a serious concern,” Councilman Michael Pagan said. “Traffic is already bad, and it could potentially get a lot worse. It’s something we have to be ready for because a lot of residents and commuters are going to be inconvenienced.”

Route 4 / Palisades Avenue Bridge Project

The existing Route 4 bridge, built in 1931, is “structurally deficient and functionally obsolete,” NJDOT said. It spans 495 feet and is 78.8 feet wide. The new bridge will measure 504 feet long, 102.5 feet wide, and include five spans with improved clearances.

Plans include roadway and drainage upgrades, retaining walls, two detention basins, and installation of a closed-circuit camera near Queen Anne Road, according to NJDOT.

Construction will occur in three stages, each lasting about nine months. Two lanes in each direction will remain open, but short-term detours may be needed for Belle Avenue, Palisades Avenue, and Windsor Road during utility and roadway work. Pedestrians will be diverted to Sagamore Avenue during later stages.

There will be no full Route 4 detours, and CSX rail service beneath the bridge will continue uninterrupted.

The final design phase is expected to be completed by summer 2026, with construction contracts awarded that fall. Utility relocation will continue through 2028, followed by major bridge construction from fall 2028 through spring 2032.

Route 4 / Hackensack River Bridge Project

The Route 4 Hackensack River Bridge, which connects Teaneck and Hackensack, is also being replaced. According to the municipal project overview, the purpose of the project is to replace the bridge, which is “in poor condition,” while maintaining transportation and pedestrian access between both towns.

Built in 1931, the bridge is nearing the end of its service life and now requires frequent maintenance to remain open, officials said.

The replacement design will widen the bridge to make full use of the existing NJDOT right-of-way. The new structure will feature three standard travel lanes, an auxiliary lane, and six-foot sidewalks with separation barriers in both directions.

Additional improvements include sidewalk connectivity, ADA-compliant curb ramps, new guide rails, standard bridge railings, improved lighting and signage, and emergency responder river access. The project also accommodates the proposed Bergen County Hackensack Pathway for pedestrians and cyclists.

Environmental screenings have been conducted to identify any natural or cultural resource impacts, and permitting will continue in coordination with state and federal agencies.

Construction will be staged to keep Route 4 open at all times, with any ramp or lane closures scheduled during off-peak hours. Detours will be used when necessary, and traffic management plans will prioritize safe access and mobility for drivers and pedestrians throughout construction.

The final design is expected to be completed by summer 2025, with construction beginning in winter 2026 and finishing by fall 2031, pending funding availability.

East Anderson Street / Cedar Lane Bridge

Meanwhile, Bergen County is advancing its plan to replace the East Anderson Street/Cedar Lane Bridge, a 302-foot structure that connects Hackensack and Teaneck across the Hackensack River.

Built in 1971, the bridge has been under weight restrictions since 2012, limiting access to vehicles weighing less than 15 tons after engineers discovered structural deficiencies. The two outer lanes were also closed that year.

The replacement will “improve structural, geometric, and operational deficiencies, enhance safety, and provide efficient crossing for all modes of transportation,” according to the county.

The Local Preliminary Engineering phase, completed in fall 2024, secured environmental and right-of-way approvals. The Final Design phase now underway includes geotechnical studies, utility coordination, landscaping design, permitting, and right-of-way acquisitions.

Officials said community meetings will continue throughout design to keep residents informed and gather input.

Local Impact

The three projects sit within one of Bergen County’s busiest commuter corridors, near Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck High School, and the I-95 interchange.

Officials warn that the overlapping timelines could lead to years of congestion, lane shifts, and delays for drivers traveling between Teaneck, Hackensack, and surrounding towns.

When complete, transportation officials say the new bridges will enhance safety, improve drainage, and modernize infrastructure — but until then, residents may need to brace for a long construction season.

