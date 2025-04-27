Long Island Teacher Dies After Suffering Medical Episode In Front Of Students: Report

Adrian Weger Gilmore, who taught at the Albert G. Prodell Middle School in Shoreham died on Thursday, April 24, according to multiple news outlets citing district officials.

News 12 Long Island reported the district sent a letter to the community on Tuesday, April 22 saying that a staffer suffered a medical emergency that was witnessed by students. County police confirmed they responded to the school for a case involving a woman that day.

Two days later, district officials informed the community that Gilmore had died.

Daily Voice has contacted Shoreham-Wading River Superintendent of Schools Gerard Poole for comment. In a statement obtained by News 12, Poole remembered Gilmore as "a dedicated and passionate educator, but an outstanding coach, mentor and source of inspiration to many generations of SWR colleagues, families and students."

A sixth-grade teacher, Gilmore was an award-winning varsity soccer coach having led teams to multiple championships at both county and state levels. Social media posts indicate that Gilmore graduated from William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, where classmates say she left an indelible impact.

Gilmore leaves behind a husband and three children.

Click here for more from News 12 Long Island.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.