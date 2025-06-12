New Update: All 242 Onboard Feared Dead After London-Bound Plane Crashes At Airport In India

All 242 passengers are believed to be dead after a London-bound plane crashed into a residential area immediately after takeoff in western India.

The incident involving the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner occurred at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in the city of Ahmedabad around 1:30 p.m. local time Thursday, June 12, Air India said.

Plumes of thick black smoke from the crash scene were shared on social media.

It is unclear if there are fatalities on the ground.

"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad," India’s civil aviation minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, said in a post on social media.

Boeing Airplane said it is in contact with Air India "and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected."

