Lodi Driver Charged In Clifton Crash That Killed Teen Weeks Before 18th Birthday: Officials

Tyler Robinson, 20, is charged with first- and second-degree death by auto and three counts of third-degree assault by auto, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.

Ezra Sanchez was identified by loved ones in a GoFundMe as the victim. She died one month before her 18th birthday, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

On Sunday, March 2, at about 12:30 a.m., Clifton police responded to Lakeview Avenue and Crooks Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle collision. Investigators learned a 2008 Honda Accord carrying four people collided with a 2011 Mazda CX-9 with one occupant. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, and the surviving victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined Robinson was driving the Honda at the time of the crash, Valdes said. He was arrested without incident on Tuesday, Sept. 2, and processed. Robinson is awaiting his first appearance at Central Judicial Processing. Prosecutors said they will seek pre-trial detention.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the crash to call the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email [email protected].

