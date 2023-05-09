Lodi Man Who Fled Auto Assault Nabbed After Going To Look For Victim In ER: Teaneck PD

Manuel Augusto, 30, of Lodi, deliberately reversed his car into the victim, knocking her down, as she stood in her driveway following an argument shortly after 1:30 a.m. last Friday, May 5, Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

Then he drove off, the chief said.

The Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to nearby Holy Name Medical Center with pain in her arms, back and chest and shortness of breath, the chief said.

She was still in the emergency room when Augusto showed up, McGurr said.

Police were there, too.

They arrested Augusto, who was charged with assault by auto, aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

He remained there on Monday awaiting a first appearance in Bergen County Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

