Lodi Man Busted In Theft Of Snow Plow From New Milford School District

Enzo Russo, 56, is also being eyed in similar thefts in Bergen and Passaic, they said.

The snow plow in question in New Milford was taken from the local Board of Education while it was parked on school property, Police Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Police recovered the snow plow and arrested Russon on Friday, May 12, Van Saders said.

Russo remained held on Saturday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with theft, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Records show federal authorities in Pennsylvania charged Russo and several other defendants in connection with an auto theft ring that operated in New Jersey and New York. Stolen SUVs were reportedly being sold to unsuspecting buyers nationwide, prosecutors said at the time.

