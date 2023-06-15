Lodi Firefighter Gets Life-Saving Kidney From Fellow Responder's Fiancée

It was others who began seeking a kidney for Maiolo, 49, a year or so ago.

That's because Maiolo, who'd been diagnosed with end-stage renal disease, isn't the type to ask for help.

A leg had to be amputated below the knee four years ago after diabetes infected his foot, yet Maiolo has continued to serve his community at Lodi Fire Company 1 -- including responding to calls -- while getting four-hour dialysis treatments three days a week.

Diabetes and kidney disease run on both sides of Maiolo family, which disqualified any blood relatives from coming to his rescue.

"A live donor willing to make a sacrifice" was necessary, said the father of adult twins: Anthony Joseph, who's a Lodi volunteer smoke eater himself, and Selena, a member of the Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad.

Countless friends, fellow firefighters and strangers stepped up over the past year. A qualifying O-positive match was proving elusive, however.

Then, by chance, Scaramuzzo saw a social media post about Maiolo's situation this past April.

Her fiancé, Tony Greco, is a former fire chief himself in Hasbrouck Heights whose son is the current chief there.

You can live with one kidney, so Scaramuzzo figured she could spare her spare.

So the Saddle Brook resident jotted down a phone number, signed up for a blood test and discovered she was a match (story continues below).

Further testing followed at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston before Greco's son was able to call their fellow responder with the good news.

"I was in shock," Maiolo said. "I've known this family for close to 30 years. Fought fires with father and son. Never in a million years did I think one of my friends' family members would be the one."

Fast forward two months. The surgeries this week went well on both ends.

"Now it's recovery time," said Maiolo.

"When we say brotherhood and family, this is what we truly mean," he said. "I can't express the gratitude, love and appreciation I have for what this person [did] for me.

"She is a true hero."

