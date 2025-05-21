Locker Thief At Route 17 Gym Gave Cops A Fake Name — He Was Wanted In Beverly Hills: Officials

The incident happened Monday, May 19 at 10:07 a.m., when a patron at the Route 17 gym reported a suspicious male who appeared to be going through lockers, Maywood Police Chief Terence Kenny said.

Patrol Officer Andrew Mulligan responded and found a man who identified himself as Domenico Enzo, Kenney said. But officers quickly determined the name was false.

The suspect was later identified as Cristofor Bolmandir, 26, who told officers he was homeless and staying in a local hotel.

Turns out, Bolmandir was wanted out of Beverly Hills on theft charges. He was found with an iPhone, credit cards, and $220 in cash, all considered proceeds of theft.

Bolmandir was charged with two counts of burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools, trespassing, and more, and was taken to the Bergen County Jail, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.