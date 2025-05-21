Light Rain 53°

SHARE

Locker Thief At Route 17 Gym Gave Cops A Fake Name — He Was Wanted In Beverly Hills: Officials

A man accused of breaking into lockers at the HUMC Fitness and Wellness Center in Maywood was wanted in Beverly Hills, California and gave police a fake name when he was caught, authorities said.

Cristofor Bolmandir.

Cristofor Bolmandir.

 Photo Credit: Maywood PD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened Monday, May 19 at 10:07 a.m., when a patron at the Route 17 gym reported a suspicious male who appeared to be going through lockers, Maywood Police Chief Terence Kenny said.

Patrol Officer Andrew Mulligan responded and found a man who identified himself as Domenico Enzo, Kenney said. But officers quickly determined the name was false.

The suspect was later identified as Cristofor Bolmandir, 26, who told officers he was homeless and staying in a local hotel.

Turns out, Bolmandir was wanted out of Beverly Hills on theft charges. He was found with an iPhone, credit cards, and $220 in cash, all considered proceeds of theft.

Bolmandir was charged with two counts of burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools, trespassing, and more, and was taken to the Bergen County Jail, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE