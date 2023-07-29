'Local Cowgirl' Killed In Double Fatal NJ Crash Made Unicorn Dreams Come True

Ashley Knuth-Formato was among two drivers who died in a crash with a dump truck Thursday, July 27 in Salem County. The 36-year-old Bridgeton mom, along with David Mitchell, of Woodstown, both died.

Those who knew Ashley are remembering her for her profound impact on children, animals, and families within the horseback riding community. According to a GoFundMe campaign, Ashley leaves behind "a hurting family & a barn full of critters."

Ashley's passion was animal rescue — particularly, horses. She owned Posie's Pastures, an equine academy, camp, training facility, and petting zoo in Bridgeton. She named after her daughter.

She was planning on turning her rescue effort nonprofit and bringing joy to families across the area, teaching youngsters to ride, Shooting Star Photography said.

The company further said Ashley helped transform horses into magical unicorns, some of which are featured in "Sparkle: A Unicorn Tale" by Lionsgate, out now on Amazon Prime and Apple TV (photos here).

Local families mourned Ashley's sudden passing, remembering her for the passion she brought to the equine community.

"Woke up to the most devastating text, Ashley Formato my girls absolutely loved you and all that you taught them about horses over all the years," one mother wrote on Facebook. "My heart aches for your husband and daughter."

"You had a passion for animals like I never seen before," another mom wrote. "Heaven gained an awesome cowgirl and beautiful soul yesterday. You made a huge impression on every life you knew (human and animal). Watch over all these little cowgirls as they stride to do what you loved! (Barrel Racing). You will be forever missed! 💔💔💔"

A Facebook auction benefitting Ashley's family has been launched.

Services have not yet been announced.

