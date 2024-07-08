Handgun Loaded With Hollow-Point Bullets Found On Woman In Stolen Lexus At Paramus Mall: Cops

Officer Kevin Grady was patrolling the parking lot at Westfield's Garden State Plaza Saturday, July 6, when he noticed a 2012 white Lexus R35 that had ben stolen out of Orange on July 3, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

While surveilling the car, Grady — assisted by Officer Connor Nutland — saw a man and woman get into the car.

The individuals were identified as Destiny M. Johnson, 25, of East Orange, and Quayshaun Burno, 27, of Newark, Guidetti said.

Both Burno and Johnson had multiple motor vehicle and failure to appear warrants out of several jurisdictions, including Bloomfield, North Warren, Union Township, and Newark, Guidetti said.

During the investigation, Grady saw a Glock 43X handgun in Johnson's purse. Both Johnson and Burno were arrested and taken to police headquarters for processing. The vehicle was impounded for further investigation.

Johnson was charged with possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of hollow point bullets, burglary tools, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of prescription pills, receiving a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a firearm. Burno was charged with hindering arrest and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

